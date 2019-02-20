GNCCI wants good news about the Cedi in SONA

By
Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA
Accra, Feb. 20, GNA -
Nana Dr Appiagyei Dankawoso I, President of the Ghana National Chamber of
Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) Wednesday said, its members expect President Nana
Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to outline measures being taken by his government
towards stabilising the cedi, in his State of the Nation Address to Parliament,
on Thursday, to help boost private businesses.
Addressing the media
after a business visit to Toyota Ghana Company Limited (TGCL) and Japan Motors
Trading Company (JMTC) in Accra, he said the economy would be much stronger if
private businesses thrived, therefore, the depreciation of the Cedi in recent
times was of great concern to them.
The cedi had remained
relatively stable been since the Government took over the running of the
economy in 2016, but over the past three months it has been struggling, with
the current rate hovering around GH5.20 pesewas to the dollar.
The visit was to
familiarise with activities of both automobile companies, be abreast with
challenges in the automobile industry and also discussed ways of addressing
those challenges.
The members and
executives of the Chamber were shown around the facilities in both companies
and briefed on the daily operational activities.
At TGCL, Mr Takuya
Kajiura, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, said TGCL since its
incorporation in Ghana in 1998, had expanded from an initial two branch company
to four with sales and aftersales facilities in Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Tarkwa.
He said as part of
TGCL’s vision to expand, they would be moving into an ultramodern office
located along the Tema Motorway by the second half of the year.
Mr Kaiura said, TGCL
had made strides in supporting the developmental agenda of government through
its Corporate Social Responsibility and commits some percentage of its annual
profit to community development projects in health, environment and road
safety.
Mr Salem Kalmoni,
Managing Director of JMTC thanked the Chamber for the visit, which he said, was
the first by any Association to the company.
He said over the 100
years of the company’s existence in Ghana, it had grown from strength to
strength and now had three brands of vehicles – Nissan, Foton and Yamaha –
under its distribution belt.
He said JMTC had been
inducted into the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG) Ghana Hall of Fame,
in recognition of the company’s top-notch service in Ghana’s automobile
industry, which had seen it achieve a milestone and grown to become the premier
automobile company that deals in Nissan, Yamaha and Foton brands in Ghana.
He said the company
had employed over 700 people in the country and was engaged in other
developmental agenda as part of its contribution to the economy.
Mr Kalmoni, however,
appealed to government to make regulations to control the number of used cars
being imported into the country.
“Such vehicles are
unhealthy, not tropicalized and too old, and this is not good for the safety of
the nation, not good for the environment and ultimately not good for the
consumer. So we are appealing to government, in the interest of the nation, to
control second hand vehicles like the way other African countries such as Cote
D’Ivoire have done,” he said.
On the visit, Nana Dr
Appiagyei commended both companies in separate addresses for the excellent
services to the people of Ghana. He said for the business community to stay
competitive, it must adopt modern operations and management strategies such as:
technology and innovations, good corporate governance practices, good customer
care and modern training techniques.
The GNCCI President
said the Chamber was committed to serving as the link between the private
sector and government at various levels, while offering its members a myriad of
business support services.
He said it was the
hope of the GNCCI that the visit would deepen the mutual relations between the
Chamber and the two automobile companies to compliment the industrial growth
agenda of the government.
