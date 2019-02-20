Ghana’s cargo throughput to grow by 10 per cent this year

By
Godwill Arthur-Mensah/Judith Amoateng, GNA
Accra, Feb.20, GNA -
Ghana has projected an overall cargo throughput growth of 10 per cent this year
due to aggressive trade and industrial policies being rolled out by government,
Ms Benonita Bismarck, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’
Authority, has announced.
The projection, she
said, was also premised on the expectation that the introduction of the
First-Port-Rule for the transit trade would be well managed in order not to
deflect transit cargo to neighbouring West African countries’ ports.
The “First-Port-Rule”
is an arrangement that allows customs officials from neighbouring landlocked
countries to set up desks at Ghana’s Ports to collect taxes on transit goods,
which would become operational on March 1.
Ms Benonita Bismarck,
the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority, addressing journalists at
its Shipping Quarter and Outlook engagement, in Accra, on Wednesday, said the
World Bank had predicted the global economic growth to slow to 2.9 percent,
this year.
Additionally, the
World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) Outlook indicator for global trade growth this
year is projected to slow to 3.7 per cent.
The slowdown, she
said, was largely attributed to trade protectionism, tight conditions and the
ongoing trade war between the two biggest world economies-the United States of
America and China.
Ms Bismarck said the
Chinese economy grew by just 6.6 per cent in 2018 compared to 10.4 per cent in
2017, noting that, China, being one of the major trading countries in the
world, her slow economic growth is likely to hold a negative impact on the
global maritime industry.
Consequently, it would
negatively affects Ghana’s domestic economic situation since the Far East held
the country’s largest share of international trade, with the Chinese alone
holding more than 75 per cent share.
The CEO of the
Shippers Authority observed that the global trade outlook has always had a
direct impact on Ghana’s international trade performance.
However, she said
local policies and programmes had tended to propel the nation’s trade growth
higher than the global average.
She said even though
cargo throughput for 2018 posted a growth of about eight per cent, there was a
slowing trend in the third and fourth quarters of 2018.
That, she said, could
be attributed to uncertainty that surrounded the introduction of the Cargo
Tracking Note (CTN) and other policies, adding that, those policies would
mature and stabilise, while no new ones would be introduced in the short term.
Ms Bismarck said
whilst the country’s imports experienced a slow growth of 1.2 percent in 2018,
exports on the other hand, grew by 24 per cent, saying that, prospects for
continued growth in the export sector are very bright in the wake of Government
aggressive industrial policies.
The Ghana Revenue
Authority introduced the CTN in the third quarter of 2018 to facilitate import
transaction processes for revenue assurance purposes.
However, the CEO of
the GSA said, the communication of the policy to industry players had been
problematic as it was not too clear whether it was mandatory or a reprieve
period was offered for non-compliance.
“It is important that
the positions are made clear to ensure predictability for shippers.
“We also believe that
the CTN must be seen as a tool for revenue assurance, as it can also facilitate
trade and provide authentic trade data for effective planning by policy
makers,” Ms Bismarck stated.
GNA
