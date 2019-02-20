EPA reconstitutes Climate Change Response Measures Working Group

By
Lydia Kukua Asamoah/Emmanuel Todd, GNA
Accra, Feb 20, GNA - The
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reconstituted the Climate Change
Response Measures Working Group and Technical Session, to lead discussions and
implementation of policy issues pertaining to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
The Committee made up
of representatives from frontline institutions within the public and private
sectors such as Trade Union Congress, Gender Ministry, SSNIT, Ghana Employers
Association, Energy Commission and other MMDAs, is also tasked to help the
country advance its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by 2020.
NDCs are countries
contribution to global efforts to deal with climate change serving as key tools
for measuring what each country is doing in the fight against climate change
and reduction of harmful global emissions, which is the heart of the Paris Climate
Change Agenda, adopted in 2015.
Response measures are
said to be the safeguards of climate mitigation for the future.
Ghana has 31 NDCs,
expected to be implemented as response measures to climate change impact
affecting the countries in the areas of agriculture production, coastal
activities, weather patterns, among others, all impacting on the socio-economic
development of the nation.
At the reconstituted
meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Ebenezar Ampah-Sampon, Deputy Executive
Director in charge of Technical Service, EPA, said Ghana needed capable and
accountable institutions and individuals to help Ghana implement its commitment
towards climate actions.
He said there was the
need for coherent climate policies as well as grass root involvement and
knowledgeable actors to enable Ghana “transition to a climate-proof society”.
Mr Ampah-Sampong
emphasised the need for predictable financing to cater for the 31 NDCs that cut
across seven economic indicators, which were critical for the sustenance of the
Ghana’s economy that is a natural resource based.
He said the Committee
was therefore, being revived to generate the needed measures and policy for
climate mitigation, looking at cross border trade, local air quality, and
technological transfer, among others, to ensure a resilient economy.
Mrs Angelina Ama
Tutuwa Mensah, Public Relations Director at EPA who doubles as a Climate Change
Negotiator, said among the agenda items of the response measures are mitigation
action in the areas of energy, mass transportation, or waste issues to help
reduce the impact of emissions in the country.
She said the NDCs were
basically response measures to climate change, as previous concerns had become
the issue of all countries that are parts of climate negotiators.
“So, this committee is
put up to make sure we comply and meet up with these concerns by 2020”.
She explained that the
Committee would be looking at the issues of modelling and developing tools and
methodologies that would enable Ghana to implement its NDCs, to benefit all
sectors that would suffer the impact of the global phenomenon.
Mrs Mensah explained
that the area of employment would suffer most, saying the climate change impact
and the transition to low carbon economy would lead to some job losses and so
there would be the need to retrain and build capacities of people to move along
the transition.
Dr Daniel Tutu
Benefoh, Principal Officer at the Climate Change Unit, EPA said the impact of
climate was becoming dire on countries like Ghana in the areas of farming,
coastal settlements, airfreighted goods, tourism among others.
“It is really
threatening the way we live and our kind of life and so we need to take
concrete actions that will help us to survive”.
He said World Bank
studies had concluded that in Ghana, the total cost of environmental
degradation in development was about 9.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Products
(GDP).
He said Ghana would
therefore need about 10 of its GDP on cleaning the environment of waste
generated, and the environment could be freed of the pollutions by following
sustainable transition pathways and switching to solar PV, sustainable Forest,
and use of electric cars, premium export commodities and smart agriculture.
GNA
