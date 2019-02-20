Some Ghanaians express their expectations on Thursday’s SONA

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, Feb 20, GNA - With less than a day left for President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA), some Ghanaians have shared their expectations with the Ghana News Agency.

Areas such as education, agriculture, sanitation, health care delivery, roads and the socio-economic well-being of the citizenry generally, fell within the expectations of the people.

In the words of Judith Amoateng, a national service personnel, “whatever can be done to increase the ability of people to spend is of keen concern to me.”

Miss Amoateng said she believed this could be done through the scrapping or reduction of some taxes.

She said the potholes on the country’s roads including major highways also worrying.

She said it was unfortunate that although there were several laws on sanitation, “one finds filth at almost every turn.”

She said national sanitation was, thus, an area of prime concern that she was expecting the President to talk about.

Miss Portia Addo, also a national service personnel, said the National Health Insurance Scheme, whilst a good initiative, did not appear to cover all prescriptions and hoped it would be covered in the address.

Del Ankra, an ICT technician, said for a country that relied heavily on agriculture, there was the need for the address to touch on issues such as building good roads to connect farming communities to the cities for sale.

He said he expecting some talk on supporting local companies, and products, such as tax reductions.

“High taxes on local products scare and could kill good initiatives,” he said.

Political vigilantism however was of grave concern to a number of people.

“Whatever good plans we have and how effective the initiatives maybe, they are all in vain if factors that threaten the security of the state are not well tackled,” said Madam Yaa Korantemaa, a pensioner.

She said curbing the threat of political vigilantism, would be well tackled in the address.

“Political party vigilante groups threaten our security,” said Atinga Wilson, a security man,” adding that, “I expect to hear some talk on what is being done to neutralize the threat these groups pose to the nation,” he said.

Mr. Frederick Mensah, a driver, said whilst it was not possible to satisfy every concern in an address, it was worth noting that President Akufo-Addo had established a number of initiatives, such as the Free SHS.

He said he was only interested in measures that were being taken to consolidate the yields of the present government.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address tomorrow, Thursday, February 21th, 2019.

This address would be the third of the President, since he was sworn to power.

