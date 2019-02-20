Some Ghanaians express their expectations on Thursday’s SONA

By
Robert Anane, GNA
Accra, Feb 20, GNA -
With less than a day left for President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deliver
the State of the Nation Address (SONA), some Ghanaians have shared their
expectations with the Ghana News Agency.
Areas such as
education, agriculture, sanitation, health care delivery, roads and the
socio-economic well-being of the citizenry generally, fell within the
expectations of the people.
In the words of Judith
Amoateng, a national service personnel, “whatever can be done to increase the
ability of people to spend is of keen concern to me.”
Miss Amoateng said she
believed this could be done through the scrapping or reduction of some taxes.
She said the potholes
on the country’s roads including major highways also worrying.
She said it was
unfortunate that although there were several laws on sanitation, “one finds
filth at almost every turn.”
She said national
sanitation was, thus, an area of prime concern that she was expecting the
President to talk about.
Miss Portia Addo, also
a national service personnel, said the National Health Insurance Scheme, whilst
a good initiative, did not appear to cover all prescriptions and hoped it would
be covered in the address.
Del Ankra, an ICT
technician, said for a country that relied heavily on agriculture, there was
the need for the address to touch on issues such as building good roads to
connect farming communities to the cities for sale.
He said he expecting
some talk on supporting local companies, and products, such as tax reductions.
“High taxes on local
products scare and could kill good initiatives,” he said.
Political vigilantism however was of grave
concern to a number of people.
“Whatever good plans
we have and how effective the initiatives maybe, they are all in vain if factors
that threaten the security of the state are not well tackled,” said Madam Yaa
Korantemaa, a pensioner.
She said curbing the
threat of political vigilantism, would be well tackled in the address.
“Political party
vigilante groups threaten our security,” said Atinga Wilson, a security man,”
adding that, “I expect to hear some talk on what is being done to neutralize
the threat these groups pose to the nation,” he said.
Mr. Frederick Mensah,
a driver, said whilst it was not possible to satisfy every concern in an
address, it was worth noting that President Akufo-Addo had established a number
of initiatives, such as the Free SHS.
He said he was only
interested in measures that were being taken to consolidate the yields of the
present government.
President Akufo-Addo
is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address tomorrow, Thursday,
February 21th, 2019.
This address would be
the third of the President, since he was sworn to power.
GNA
