GRA Credit Union commissions affordable housing units

GNA - The Ghana Revenue Authority Cooperative Credit Union (GRACCU) Wednesday
commissioned 40 housing units at Pampanso in Nsawam in the Eastern Region, with
an additional 60, expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The houses are
primarily for its staff but can be patronised by public servants and private
individuals at a unit cost of GH¢75,000.00 for a two-bedroom house.
Mr. Kofi Anokye, the
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Project Manager of Koans Estates, in handing
over the facilities to the Union, said high interest rates from financial
institutions inflated the cost of the project.
Individual purchasers,
he said, would, however, have paid a higher price.
“We sold the product
to the Union at about Gh¢75,000.00, including the land because they paid it in
bulk. However, the same project would cost about $25,000 should someone come to
us due to the high interest rates,” he said.
The second phase of
project would include additional features, such as a hall. Owners would also
have access to social amenities such as a clinic, a good road network and
schools. It is estimated at GH¢90,000.00.
Mr Anokye urged the
public to invest in land or houses from established real estate developers
because they would reap high returns in the future.
Mr. Godwin Aaron
Monyo, the Chairman of GRACCU, told the media that hitherto their members were
unable to develop lands, which they purchased by themselves or by the Union,
leading to encroachment.
The 18-year-old Union,
therefore, thought it wise to not only buy the land for the members but to also
assist them to develop it.
Mr. Isaac Crentsil,
the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the GRA, in cutting the sod for the
Second Phase, said the Management was proud of the Union for providing shelter
not only for their members; but also for other public sector workers and the
public.
He, however, appealed
to the public to pay their taxes to enable the Government to subsidise such
projects in the future.
