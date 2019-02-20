Obuasi Holds Maiden Client Exhibition And Trade Show

AngloGold Ashanti, Ghana has partnered the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East District Assemblies to roll out a Client Exhibition and Trade Show, the first of its kind in the two districts.

Explaining the purpose of the programme, the Municipal Director, National Board for Small Scale Industries (N.B.S.S.I), the agency operationalizing the exhibition show, Mr. Kelvin Ofori Atta said the show seeks to bring micro and small scale enterprise players into a one-stop shop to interact with one another and to showcase their products.

He said as part of rendering business development and referral services to their clients, there is the need to promote their activities and showcase them to the whole world.

Praising AngloGold Ashanti for sponsoring the trade show, Mr. Ofori Atta said: “to foster a stronger working relationship among players in the Micro and Small Scale Industry, there is the need to bring them under one umbrella since somebody’s finished product could be the other person’s raw materials”.

Nana Ampofo Bekoe, the Senior Manager, sustainability, AngloGold Ashanti, the main sponsors of the trade show said the Mining giant wants to redefine its relationship with communities they operate in and rather be a catalyst for development and create a vibrant trading environment to boost their economies.

Going forward, he said AGA would introduce an ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME which would build the capacities of small and Medium Enterprise every year.

He emphasized on the importance of the reopening of AngloGold Ashanti to the economy of Obuasi in terms of revenue generation to the Assemblies, direct and indirect jobs.

Madam Kosi Yankey, The Executive Director of National Board for Small Scale Industries also praised the sponsors for the programme and added that the NBSSI is committed to train and help Small and Micro-enterprises to access funding for their businesses.

She disclosed that Obuasi has been selected among a few districts to house a Business Resource Center. The facility when completed will train individual and private business owners.

Honourable Elijah Adansi-Bonah, The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi posited that the client’s exhibition and trade show represents the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo’s vision of Ghana beyond Aid. He said to actualize the President’s vision, there is the need to support Small and Medium Enterprises and also patronize made in Ghana goods.

Hon. Adansi-Bonah revealed that currently, the Obuasi Municipal Assembly is in talks with AngloGold Ashanti to assist the youth of Obuasi who want to venture into Agriculture.

More than a Hundred exhibitors made up of Hairdressers, Fashion designers, Agroproceesing dealers, bead makers, Honey maker, photographers, etc have displayed their products eagerly awaiting patronage. The trade show ends on Sunday, 24th February 2019.