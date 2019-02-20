Home | News | Gov't Called Upon To Help Absorb BECE Registration Fees Of Private Schools

Gov't Called Upon To Help Absorb BECE Registration Fees Of Private Schools

Dan Soko
Gov't Called Upon To Help Absorb BECE Registration Fees Of Private Schools

The Proprietor of Christ Model Academy at Ahenema Kokoben in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, Mr. Daniel Adu Benhene has appealed to the government to absorb the registration fees of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Private schools as accorded their colleagues from the public ones.

He said that will release burden from parents who cannot afford the BECE registration fees for their candidates in the private schools.

Mr. Adu Benhene in an interview with thepressradio.com, said “Children in private schools are there not only by choice but due to insufficient facilities in public schools and that if the government is taking the cost of BECE registration fees for the candidates in the public schools then it should cover those in the private schools as well since we are all Ghanaians and pay taxes”.

“Some parents struggle to pay for their children registration fees in the private schools so we are appealing to the government to absorb the registration fees for us like our colleagues in the public ones” he added.

“We are also appealing to the government to provide equal privileges for students from the private schools like the public once by providing us free textbooks, learning and teaching materials to ensure sustainability of the private institutions” he noted.

The BECE is required for both the certification and selection into Senior High Schools and Technical Institutions.

The Government of Ghana under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwwa Akufo-Addo absorbed the registration fees of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates for the year 2018 candidates from the various public schools spread across the country.

The registration fees were GHC75.00 per candidate in both private and government schools.

The Proprietor further alleged and lamented that children in public schools were posted to senior high schools (SHSs) before those in the private schools although some of the private school children performed better.

He, therefore, commended the government for the introduction of the free SHS policy.

According to him, children whose parents could not afford the Senior High School have access to the second cycle education due to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagship programme free SHS.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Kenya lifts year-long logging ban to the relief of more than 30,000 Kenyan families

February 19, 2019

I love the current direction of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t - Shatta Wale

February 19, 2019

Pharmacist Amporful calls for national campaign to introduce cocoa into children’s menu

February 19, 2019

Sochaux goalie Lawrence Ati-Zigi ready to fight for Ghana No.1 shirt

February 19, 2019

Issah Samir bounces back March 6

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!