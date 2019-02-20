Normalisation Committee Told To Apologise to Premier League Clubs

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture have asked the Normalisation Committee to apologise to Premier League clubs for words used in a statement announcing the cancellation of the Special Competition.

The Normalisation Committee and Premier League failed to arrive on a conclusion relating to the organisation of a Special Competition intended to keep the clubs active.

A statement released by the committee described the clubs as “selfishness, greed and braggadocio”.

However, a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum declared the main purpose for meeting the Normalisation Committee was to try and get an update on how far the had gone with their mandate.

“We met with the Normalisation Committee to ask them for update on their mandate. They are assured us they were progressing with it and will soon send a report on the reforms to FIFA for approval,” he said on Happy FM.

Mr. Agyekum also mentioned that the current impasse between the Committee and Premier League clubs was touched on and the Committee promised to apologise for certain words used against the Premier League clubs in their statement.

“We asked them to apologize to the Premier League clubs. We made them understand that going forward, words like selfish,greedy and braggadocio can’t be used on people you are working for no matter the provocation. They will come out hopefully tomorrow to apologize for that," Mr. Agyekum concluded.