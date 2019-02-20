Home | News | Christian Atsu Optimistic Of Maintaining Premier League Status

Christian Atsu Optimistic Of Maintaining Premier League Status

Dan Soko
Ghana and Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu says he is looking forward to a rejuvenated Newcastle United side following their one-week preparation in Spain.

Atsu was part of Magpies side who took advantage of their elimination from the FA Cup to explore a change in environment as well as speed up preparation for the rest of the Premier League season.

Speaking to Newcastle Chronicle on their return from the La Finca Golf & Spa resort, the former Chelsea winger believed the extra effort they put in at training in Spain would help them complete the season well.

"It's been a really hard week, It was definitely ideal preparation for next week. All the focus has to be on the matches we have coming up”, he said.

While in Spain the Magpies took the opportunity to engage in a friendly game against CSKA Moscow which ended 1-1 and the Ghanaian winger believes it was a good preparation to help them face their next game against Huddersfield.

"I believe with this game we've played against CSKA Moscow, and the hard work we have put in this week on the training ground, I think we have prepared well.

"It was definitely ideal preparation for next week. All the focus has to be on the matches we have coming up” Atsu said.

He described the training as intense and rigorous considering what the manger put them through while at Spain and believe the week spent at the resort was worthwhile.

"We travelled straight after the Wolves game and we arrived in Spain very late, we trained the same day. Then Wednesday we trained twice, the same on Thursday, we had another session on Friday and then a game on Saturday, so it was a really hard week.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

