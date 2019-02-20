Hearts Face Dreams FC In S. T. Nettey Memorial Cup

Hearts of Oak will face Dreams FC in the S. T. Nettey Memorial Cup scheduled on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match would be played in honour of the then Commissioner of Labour and Social Welfare under the National Liberation Council (NLC) regime and onetime spiritual head of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr S. T. Nettey.

The two teams were billed for a doubleheader which was scheduled to come off at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu and the Swedru Stadium on Sunday, February 17 but the Phobians pulled out at the last minute.

However, both sides later reached an agreement to play in the Memorial Cup at the Accra Stadium on Sunday.