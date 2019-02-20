Home | News | Ghana Bodybuilding & Fitness Association (GBFA) Holds Successful Election

Ghana Bodybuilding & Fitness Association (GBFA) Holds Successful Election

Dan Soko

The Ghana Bodybuilding & Fitness Association (GBFA) on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, held a successful congress with the re-election of Abdul Haye Yartey as the President for the third time running.

The event which took place at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium saw former organizer, Charles Owusu Ansah claiming the Vice President position.

Other executives elected unopposed were Vincent Peace Edwards as Head of Technical and George Foster Baffoe as the Treasurer.

In the only contest, former Vice President Samuel Adjei lost by 2 votes to 9 against Charles Owusu Ansah.

Abdul Yartey promised to raise the bar on their achievements and appealed to the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Ministry of Youth & Sports to support then financially, especially with international competitions.

He said before he took over, Ghana had no bodybuilding event, but now there are many including international competition which has benefited many athletes and exposed others like the overall winner of the 2018 Arnold Classic in South Africa, Cyril Kofi Adjah, who has to defend his title this year.

He announces series of programmes and events in the year including the Independence Day Fitness Festival slated for March 6, 2019, at the Emmanuel Presby Church grounds at Dansoman in the morning and continuing at the Independence Square with a photo shoot and ending in the evening with the Flex Night of Champions at the Osu Presby Hall.

He commended the media who turned Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) graced the peaceful congress and congratulated the newly elected executives.

He charged them to have a united front and organize more events to be seen to attract sponsorship and support from corporate Ghana.

He appealed to sports federations to settle all disputes out of court and will soon contact the IOC for advice on solving disputes amicably.

Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director General of the NSA promised to consult the Ministry of Youth & Sports to find ways of supporting the least financed sports associations.

