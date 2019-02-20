Home | News | Normalization Committee has paid 'bribes' to sports journalist to defend them - Yahaya Mohammed

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Normalisation PresserThe GFA Normalization Committee

Aduana Stars captain, Yahaya Mohammed is alleging that some Sports Journalists in the country have been compromised as a result of favors given to them by Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee (NC) hence they are unable to executive their duties professionally.

Yahaya Mohammed made this allegation in an interview with Accra based radio station Atinka FM.

Meanwhile, he failed to mention a name when the host asked if he could reveal any of these sports journalist who had been compromised.

" Some sports journalists have taken money from normalization committee to defend them on-air. Meanwhile the NC have done nothing so far", he told Atinka FM.

He added that the Normalisation Committee has not normalized football in the country in the last five months as things are no different from Kwesi Nyantakyi's era.

The former player of Asante Kotoko also hinted the players will be hitting out on to the streets to voice out their grievances to the government as they are being affected by the current state of Ghana football.

