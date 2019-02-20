Afia Pokua to host new talk show on Adom TV

Viewers of Adom TV have some excitement to look forward to on Saturdays, as Afia Pokua, one of Adom FM’s most prolific journalists is taking to the TV screen with a brand-new show of her own.

Titled VIM TALK, Afia’s show will have her interview celebrities, media personalities and other persons of interest in a one-on-one interview setting within a 30-minutes runtime.

vim talk generic

Early promos circulating on social media indicate that viewers can expect to see Zylofon media signee Kumi Guitar in the very first episode, as he divulges information about his personal life, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah and more.

Vim Talk will premiere on Saturday the 23rd of February 2019 at 8:30 PM on Adom TV, and will run every other subsequent Saturday at the same time.