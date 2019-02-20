Home | News | Zoomlion unveils mechanical street sweepers in Ghana

Zoomlion unveils mechanical street sweepers in Ghana

Dan Soko

Zoomlion on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 unveiled 10 mechanical street sweepers to be distributed among some selected regions in the country.

Zoomlion's street sweeper machine

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Accra, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr Joseph Siaw said the street sweepers will be stationed along major highways within the cities in selected regional capitals.

READ ALSO: Scare at East Legon as transformer catches fire

He added that the mechanized machines will also support the excellent work being done by Zoomlion cleaners across the country.

Dr. Siaw further noted that newly introduced street sweepers will also help reduce the risk of vehicular knockdowns encountered by some of the cleaners along the major ceremonial roads.

Zoomlion CEO

He went on to touch on some other initiatives the company is undertaking currently. According to him, Zoomlion is constructing a 600tonne/day sorting and compost plant in Kumasi.

There is also a new compost recycling plant at Klerp site near Agbogbloshie in the Greater Accra Region and the One Million Bin Distribution Project to households to reduce the disease burden associated with poor sanitation in Ghana.

READ ALSO: 284 fail law school exams, 177 referred; only 64 passed

The Deputy Minister for Local Government, Mr. Collins Ntim on his part said the street sweepers will help to recover debris thereby reducing the risk of skidding and probable collision of motor vehicles.

He added that, “It can automatically sweep, dump refuse and scrub with the help of an imbedded water tank...…clears stagnant water which on the road surface which contribute to the development of potholes on our roads”. 

Zoomlion's street sweeper machines

Mr. Ntim was of the view that the equipment will contribute towards achieving the President’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city.

