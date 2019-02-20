Home | News | Muslim Councils to promote partisan election of MMDCEs

Muslim Councils to promote partisan election of MMDCEs

Dan Soko

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA -The Federation of Muslim Councils (FMC) have pledged their support to the processes leading to the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in 2021.

They expressed their support when the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), Hajia Alima Mahama (MP), met with them as part of the sensitisation programme of stakeholders.

Addressing members, Hajia Alima said it was the Government’s resolve to deepen the decentralisation pursuant to the will of the people and further improve transparency and accountability at the local level.

Citing the Afro Barometer report, she said the survey reveals that 70 per cent of Ghanaians desire to have a voice in choosing their MMDCEs, therefore, they favour the election of MMDCEs rather than appointed ones.

This was strong across regions, demographic groups, and major political parties, she noted.

She also quoted the Constitutional Review Committee as reporting same in a similar survey conducted in 2017.

Hajia Alima, however, explained that in order to achieve this it was necessary to review the Article 55(3) of the 1992 constitution, which prohibited the voting of MMDCEs on partisan basis.

She said the Bill to amend the law had passed through the constitutional stages and was published in November by the Assembly Press.

The Bill, she explained, would have to be in the public domain for six months and that by May, 2019, it would be passed by Parliament.

Hajia Alima said since Article 55(3) was an entrenched clause, there would have to be a referendum of which it will require a turnout of 40 per cent of registered voters and 70 per cent of the valid votes.

The referendum will take place in September, 2019 in conjunction with the District Assembly elections.

 She said other laws would have to be reviewed and that the election of MMDCEs on partisan basis would take place in 2021 as stipulated by the Constitution that district assembly elections should be six months apart.

During question time, members of FMC expressed concern over security in the districts, especially when the MMDCE was an opposition Party member

The Minister explained that it would not be a problem because central government’s interest was adequately represented in the districts.

The concern was also expressed at the possibility of women not being represented at the district level.

The Minister, therefore, urged women to rally behind women candidates and sponsor them to win district level elections.

The Chairman for the occasion, and Public Relations Officer for FMC, Alhaji Alhassan Abdulai, pledged the support of the Council in ensuring the realisation of the goal.

He said a Committee would be set-up to train Muslims of all sects in Ghana, to sensitise their fellows on the need to offer support to the process.

GNA

