Muslim Councils to promote partisan election of MMDCEs

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA -The Federation of Muslim
Councils (FMC) have pledged their support to the processes leading to the
election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in 2021.
They expressed their support when the Minister
of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), Hajia Alima Mahama (MP), met
with them as part of the sensitisation programme of stakeholders.
Addressing members, Hajia Alima said it was
the Government’s resolve to deepen the decentralisation pursuant to the will of
the people and further improve transparency and accountability at the local
level.
Citing the Afro Barometer report, she said the
survey reveals that 70 per cent of Ghanaians desire to have a voice in choosing
their MMDCEs, therefore, they favour the election of MMDCEs rather than
appointed ones.
This was strong across regions, demographic
groups, and major political parties, she noted.
She also quoted the Constitutional Review
Committee as reporting same in a similar survey conducted in 2017.
Hajia Alima, however, explained that in order
to achieve this it was necessary to review the Article 55(3) of the 1992
constitution, which prohibited the voting of MMDCEs on partisan basis.
She said the Bill to amend the law had passed
through the constitutional stages and was published in November by the Assembly
Press.
The Bill, she explained, would have to be in
the public domain for six months and that by May, 2019, it would be passed by
Parliament.
Hajia Alima said since Article 55(3) was an
entrenched clause, there would have to be a referendum of which it will require
a turnout of 40 per cent of registered voters and 70 per cent of the valid
votes.
The referendum will take place in September,
2019 in conjunction with the District Assembly elections.
She
said other laws would have to be reviewed and that the election of MMDCEs on
partisan basis would take place in 2021 as stipulated by the Constitution that
district assembly elections should be six months apart.
During question time, members of FMC expressed
concern over security in the districts, especially when the MMDCE was an
opposition Party member
The Minister explained that it would not be a
problem because central government’s interest was adequately represented in the
districts.
The concern was also expressed at the
possibility of women not being represented at the district level.
The Minister, therefore, urged women to rally
behind women candidates and sponsor them to win district level elections.
The Chairman for the occasion, and Public
Relations Officer for FMC, Alhaji Alhassan Abdulai, pledged the support of the
Council in ensuring the realisation of the goal.
He said a Committee would be set-up to train
Muslims of all sects in Ghana, to sensitise their fellows on the need to offer support
to the process.
GNA
