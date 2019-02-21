Amend laws governing formation of private security agencies – NCCE

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Josephine Nkrumah, NCCE boss

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has joined calls for the amendment of laws governing the formation of private security agencies in the country.

The NCCE argues that if the legal framework of such laws is strengthened, the issue of vigilantism will adequately be dealt with.

“We all do acknowledge that there’s a law that exists and governs the formation or establishment of private security agencies. But we need an amendment to that law that further strengthens the legal framework to adequately address the issue of vigilantism particularly the arming of these groups because we are aware that they carry arms and often use these arms to intimidate people.

“So I think we need to address that loophole in the law in order for us to properly address the situation and also ensure that there are clear rules and regulations that govern the formation of these groups,” Chairperson of the NCCE Josephine Nkrumah said at a news conference in Accra Wednesday.

The NCCE’s position comes days after the shooting that ensued at the Ashanti Regional office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

One person lost his life with several others sustaining injuries when members of the pro-NDC vigilante group – The Hawks – clashed during a meeting of party executives at the office.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command declared four persons alleged to be members “The Hawks” wanted over the shooting incident on Monday, 18 February 2019.

In a statement, the Police revealed that the suspects are Warrior, Damous, Migyima, and Abu Tariban.

The shooting incident happened during a meeting which was being chaired by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, at the party’s Ashanti regional office in Kumasi Monday.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery said the shooting is a great opportunity for all political parties to disband vigilante groups affiliated to them.

Speaking to Starr News Dery said: “Vigilantism is illegal straight and simple. Crime has no political colour. This is an opportunity for us—all political parties to recognize the point that we are making all along that security is a collective responsibility. It is not a blame game, pointing of fingers, the important thing an offence has been committed and we should all come together to bring those who culpable to book and let the law takes its course

“If we joke it will engulf us. Boko Haram started as a vigilante group and therefore we must dedicate ourselves in making sure that vigilantism is totally eliminated to make sure that it’s not mutated to the level that Boko Haram is.”