Home | News | NPA inaugurates fuel smuggling taskforce

NPA inaugurates fuel smuggling taskforce

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

Npa Inaugurates FuelMembers of the NPA Fuel Smuggling Taskforce

A joint national taskforce to tackle the export of illegal petroleum products across Ghana’s borders has been inaugurated.

This was after the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) collaborated with other bodies to initiate steps to conduct a search on trucks suspected to be dumping the products meant for export into the country.

The joint taskforce comprises the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ministry of Energy, Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC), Bulk Oil Distribution Companies in Ghana (CBOD) and a representative from the security agencies.

The export guidelines were developed by the NPA to address concerns about malpractices in the export system which has negatively affected revenue for the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Esther Anku, Chief Inspector of NPA, said the taskforce is expected to review the operational activities of the committee, as it “relates to curbing the leakages within the current export system.”

She implored the members of the committee to work assiduously in order to win the “fight” against the smugglers.

Members of the committee would ensure that the products are duly dispatched out of the country in the appropriate manner.

The formation of the committee is one of several measures the NPA is taking to address the menace of fuel smuggling in the petroleum sector, which has a negative impact on the country’s finances.

It has so far collaborated with the state security to undertake swoops at various landing beaches, high seas and border points, where several cartels operating in the petroleum industry use to carry out their activities.

In a meeting with the Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Seth Amoama at his office, Hassan Tampuli, Chief Executive of NPA, reiterated the NPA’s commitment to assisting the security agencies to deal with the cartels behind fuel smuggling.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



SONA Today

February 21, 2019

MMDCEs Election L.I. Laid

February 21, 2019

NDC Vigilante Death: 8 More Suspects Declared Wanted

February 21, 2019

Ghana, Tunisia Strengthen Bilateral Relations

February 21, 2019

Killed NDC Man’s Family Throws Bombshell

February 21, 2019

HAWKS

February 21, 2019

I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mafias control vigilante groups, not parties – Delali

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale defends Moesha Boduong over HIV/AIDS allegations

February 20, 2019

Zoomlion is capable of partnering government to solve waste problems - Dr Agyepong

February 20, 2019

Scientists Confident GMO Will Better Lives Of Rice Farmers In Ghana

February 20, 2019

Yara Ghana’s new fertiliser terminal for West Africa launched

February 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!