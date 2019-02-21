NPA inaugurates fuel smuggling taskforce

Business News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

Members of the NPA Fuel Smuggling Taskforce

A joint national taskforce to tackle the export of illegal petroleum products across Ghana’s borders has been inaugurated.

This was after the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) collaborated with other bodies to initiate steps to conduct a search on trucks suspected to be dumping the products meant for export into the country.

The joint taskforce comprises the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ministry of Energy, Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC), Bulk Oil Distribution Companies in Ghana (CBOD) and a representative from the security agencies.

The export guidelines were developed by the NPA to address concerns about malpractices in the export system which has negatively affected revenue for the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Esther Anku, Chief Inspector of NPA, said the taskforce is expected to review the operational activities of the committee, as it “relates to curbing the leakages within the current export system.”

She implored the members of the committee to work assiduously in order to win the “fight” against the smugglers.

Members of the committee would ensure that the products are duly dispatched out of the country in the appropriate manner.

The formation of the committee is one of several measures the NPA is taking to address the menace of fuel smuggling in the petroleum sector, which has a negative impact on the country’s finances.

It has so far collaborated with the state security to undertake swoops at various landing beaches, high seas and border points, where several cartels operating in the petroleum industry use to carry out their activities.

In a meeting with the Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Seth Amoama at his office, Hassan Tampuli, Chief Executive of NPA, reiterated the NPA’s commitment to assisting the security agencies to deal with the cartels behind fuel smuggling.