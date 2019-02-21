Let's disband vigilante groups – Ken Agyapong tells Politicians

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: peacefmonline.com

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says he sides with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu's directive to political parties to denounce vigilante groups.

He said their activities in recent times are worrying and a threat to state security – hence, all political parties must be bold enough to denounce them.

“I support the move to denounce vigilante groups 100%. We should all condemn it, let’s disband vigilante groups,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the two leading political parties known with vigilante groups in the country.

But according to the IGP, it is against the country’s laws for political parties to have such groups that have recently been disturbing the peace of the country.

However, Kennedy Agyapong said “It's time political parties will allow the police and the military to do their work to ensure peace in the country. They will not be bias.”