CAF CC: Nkana announce ticket prices for Kotoko clash

Thursday, 21 February 2019

Nkana FC has come out with the gate fees for their CAF Confederations Cup game with Kumasi Asante Kotoko in Kitwe on Sunday.

The Zambian giants are charging 200 Kwacha which is equivalent to GHC 87 at the VVIP Section of the Nkana Stadium, the VIP goes for 100 Kwacha which is GHC 43 whilst the popular stand also is 10 Kwacha which is equal to GHC 4.

The 10,000 capacity Nkana Stadium at Wusakili, Kitwe is expected to be full with both clubs needing not to drop points in their quest for quarter finals qualification.

Nkana beat Al Hilal of Sudan by two goals to one in the last Group Game in Kitwe.