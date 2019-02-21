Home | News | ‘Let’s prioritize palm oil’ - Paul Kwabena Amaning

Business News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

Paul Amaning 700x406Paul Amaning speaking to journalists

Paul Kwabena Amaning, Founder of Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana, has stated that the time has come to prioritize the production of palm oil.

He said Ghana could become a leading producer and exporter of palm oil and rub shoulders with countries like Malaysia and Indonesia if it focuses on the production of palm oil.

Speaking at this year’s media encounter during the launch of the association in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital on the theme “Making Ghana Next World Palm Oil Destination,” Mr. Amaning said the association is poised to revitalize the production of palm oil in the country.

He said the Association has taken steps to implement initiatives and programmes to provide financial assistance to members under a policy called Single Own Processor.

It would assist members to acquire top-notch milling and extraction machine and offer services to members at affordable fees and inspire them to purchase the milling and extraction machine.

In 2015, a Ghana Statistical Service report put the average palm oil consumed locally by Ghanaians at around 285,000 metric tonnes.

Mr. Amaning, however, cited the lack of technology for extraction and milling processes, lack of government support and less attention on farmers in the oil palm industry which puts Ghana at a disadvantage to compete fairly with Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries on the world market as some of the challenges.

Currently, the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana have about 3,000 registered members across the Ashanti, Eastern, Volta, Oti, Central, Western, Western North, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

