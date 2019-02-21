Home | News | AirtelTigo, Samsung partner in Smartphone Campaign

AirtelTigo, Samsung partner in Smartphone Campaign

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

AirtelTigoSamSungEugene Nahm and Mitwa Ng’ambi

AirtelTigo and Samsung Ghana have collaborated to launch a smartphone campaign dubbed, “Life Just Got Lit.”

With the partnership, new and existing customers who buy new Samsung phones from any accredited Samsung stores across the country will get a free AirtelTigo package which includes a new SIM card, minutes to call AirtelTigo lines and data.

However, the free data and voice package for each customer will differ based on the price of the Samsung phone purchased.

New customers are expected to make monthly top ups to guarantee undisturbed subscription for a whole year.

According to AirtelTigo, with the purchase of a GH¢500 phone, for example, a customer will get a 1GB data which would not expire in addition to 1,000 minutes to call AirtelTigo lines free, monthly for the next 12 months.

Managing Director for Samsung Ghana, Eugene Nahm, said Samsung wants to be at the forefront of driving the digitalization of Ghanaians by connecting them to the world.

“This partnership is for today’s Ghanaian, as enjoying the ultimate smartphone experience should be for everyone not a select few, and that is why we, at Samsung, have an array of Smartphones “The Samsung Galaxy” for every Ghanaian, regardless of their pocket.”

He added that this year marked 10 years of relentless and meaningful innovations of Galaxy that had shaped and would continue to define the mobile industry in Ghana.

“For us at Samsung, this partnership with AirtelTigo has come at the right time, and we are excited to be part of growing Ghanaians digitally through the “Life Just Got Lit” campaign.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for AirtelTigo, Mitwa Ng’ambi, said her outfit’s analysis showed that there is huge opportunity for growth in the area of smartphone adoption in Ghana, adding “we are delighted to partner with Samsung on this drive to get more smartphones into the hands of Ghanaians.”

To enjoy the free data and voice minutes, customers are to dial *536# to activate the offer for the first month and recharge their lines with GH¢2 and above for each month.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



SONA Today

February 21, 2019

MMDCEs Election L.I. Laid

February 21, 2019

NDC Vigilante Death: 8 More Suspects Declared Wanted

February 21, 2019

Ghana, Tunisia Strengthen Bilateral Relations

February 21, 2019

Killed NDC Man’s Family Throws Bombshell

February 21, 2019

HAWKS

February 21, 2019

I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mafias control vigilante groups, not parties – Delali

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale defends Moesha Boduong over HIV/AIDS allegations

February 20, 2019

Zoomlion is capable of partnering government to solve waste problems - Dr Agyepong

February 20, 2019

Scientists Confident GMO Will Better Lives Of Rice Farmers In Ghana

February 20, 2019

Yara Ghana’s new fertiliser terminal for West Africa launched

February 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!