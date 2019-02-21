Home | News | Our players are getting pregnant because there is no football – Fainusatu Naomi

Our players are getting pregnant because there is no football – Fainusatu Naomi

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Women TeamFainusatu Naomi Abdulai is worried about some players getting pregnant and suspending football

Team manager of Prisons Ladies FC, Fainusatu Naomi Abdulai has expressed her excitement after the GFA Normalization Committee confirmed the introduction of Special Competition for the Women’s Clubs.

An agreement between the Normalization Committee and the National Women’s League clubs was struck On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, for the start of the Special Competition.

Speaking on Happy FM on Wednesday morning, the team manager of the Sunyani based club revealed that some players engaged in social vices leading to pregnancies due to the suspension of football in the country.

“Inactive football brings a lot of problems. Some players are engaged in many social vices because they are not actively playing so we are excited by the return of football”, she stated.

“We are grateful to the Normalization committee for their decision to organize this special competition for us to be active and fit again”

“Two of our players are heavily pregnant and one is pregnant but not visible.

“One of them is married and the others are engaged so I am not saying that pregnancy and giving birth is not good but because they are grown-ups”

“I believe if we were playing football they won’t get pregnant now. They might actually decide to give birth later”, she added

The competition has been scheduled to kick off on March 9, 2019, at various venues.

