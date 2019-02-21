Hearts 3-2 Liberty – Manaf double wins day for Kim Grant

Sports News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Hearts of Oak won 3-2 over Liberty Professionals

High flying Hearts of Oak recorded a 3-2 win over Liberty Professionals on Wednesday afternoon at Pobiman to extend their pre-season winning streak.

A brace from youngster Abdul Manaf Alhassan and one from Kwadwo Obeng Jnr in the first half gave the Phobians the great win over the Scientific Soccer Lads.

Fatawu Mohammed started a beautiful build-up from the right side of the Hearts attack, linked up excellently with striker Kofi Kordzi, turned in quick to pick a through pass again and crossed nicely into the Liberty 18 box but keeper fails to make a first time catch leaving Manaf with no option than to hit a powerful one in to break the deadlock.

Five minutes later, Manaf doubled the lead for the Phobians with another sumptuous finish after pouncing on a rebound from a Christopher Bonney corner kick to put the home side 2-0 up.

Three minutes after the half hour mark, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr increased the tally for Hearts with a powerful drive to leave Liberty Professionals helpless.

But Elvis Kyei Baffour headed home to reduce the talky for Liberty four minutes to the end of the first half after Richmond Ayi failed to handle the ball well in a challenge with DeGraft.

The visitors returned from the break looking more charged with some fresh blood on to introduce dynamism into the side.

Hearts of Oak dipped completely in form after Coach Kim Grant made 10 changes to his side giving Liberty a huge advantage.

Elvis Kyei capitalised on a defensive blunder by Robert Addo, sent a sexy pass to Emmanuel Addo who chipped a nice one over Ayi to reduce the tally once more for Liberty Professionals.

Liberty became powerful after their second goal but the Phobians managed the game to leave the score at 3-2 in the end.

Hearts will take on Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in a ceremonial clash.