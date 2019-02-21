Ocran extends Nkana FC deal

Sports News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Richard Ocran renewed his contract with Nkana FC

Ghanaian international Richard Ocran has signed a new contract with Zambian giants Nkana FC.

Ocran joined Nkana on a two-year deal in 2017 after being released by Ghanaian outfit Ashanti Gold and he has risen to become a key player in the set up of the Kitwe-based club.

The experienced central defender’s contract was due to expire next month but Nkana have extended it to 2021.

The Ghanaian has been key to the fortunes of Nkana both in the domestic league and Africa Club competitions where he has featured all in their games.

He has previously played for Amidaus, Hasaacas, Dreams FC, Ashgold and also had a stint in Cyprus.

The ball-playing guardsman will play on Sunday when Nkana host Kotoko in the CAF Confederations Cup Group D game.