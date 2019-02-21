Africa Leaders, Give Us Education Not Schooling

Give us education that translates into new discoveries
Not education based on outdated theories
Give us education that teaches us how to think
But not that which with our future has no link
Give us education that develops critical thinkers
Not that which make us examination writers
Give us education that is in consonance with our culture
Not that which exposes us to foreign ridicule and torture.
Give us education that teaches Africanism
Not that which teaches all forms of "meaninglessisms"
Give us education that connect us to the rest of the world
Not that which makes it difficult to get our daily bread.
There are many energetic youngsters in our streets
Because our education could not lift them from their feet.
Many gifted has become useless
Because our education is clueless
Many of our talented has become failures
Because our education is quite aimless.
Africa, wake up to the global reality
That in the 21st century, education is security.
Voice of an Africanist
Shadrack Oteng (Poet-Shaddy)
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article