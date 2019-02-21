Weah, Liberians Are Still Hoping On You

Weah, because you are a corrupt leader, so Liberians livelihood conditions remain miserable as they await you for the fulfilment of your inaugural promises.

Since you took office, the livelihood conditions of Liberians are the worst in the world, they hope that you forget about personal greed and focus on them positively.

Weah, you know Liberia and her denizens will not receive betterment and transformation unless you forget about unconditional looting and corruption.

You've never taught of the masses one day, no matter how little the fund is, you always steal something for you and your already corrupt government officials.

But Weah, Liberians don't understand what has contaminated your mind? Before the elections, you were seen in readiness to help them, but after the elections, you have put them behind God's back.

The Shadow of corruption has polluted and clouded you from fulfilling your inaugural promises to Liberians. But Liberians are certain that if you are to get rid of college dropped out Koijee, sophisticated rogue Tweah, and certified criminal McGill, you will start to have a sense of reasoning and positivity towards them. Thus you have your own behavioural syndrome and you are an amateurish character.

Never mind Weah, it may seem difficult to forget about those rogues; but Liberians are also optimistic that after you had gone through consistent and persistent deliverance at the Forky Klon Jlaleh Family Fellowship Church, by the grace of God, you would monster the courage to do so.

Because of how wretch, miserable, appalling, and deplorable Liberians livelihood conditions are, if you failed to change, no matter how long they exercise patience when the appointed time for emancipation reaches, they will police themselves and move into history with their sweat and blood.

About The Author Clarence S. Duo

Clarence S. Duo was born May 14, 1996 in Bayleglay, Nimba County, Liberia. Clarence S. Duo is a student of the university of Liberia whom is reading Geology as a discipline. Clarence S. Duo is a youth leader and an emerging writer.

Clarence S. Duo can be reached via the following:

