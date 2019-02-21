Home | News | Felix Annan Earns Praises From Maxwell Konadu

Felix Annan Earns Praises From Maxwell Konadu

Dan Soko

Deputy coach of the Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu has hailed Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan for his impressive performance in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

The former WAFA man has been a key figure for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

Despite failing to keep clean sheets in the ongoing competition, the former Wa All Stars trainer believes he sides with those who have the notion Annan is the best goalkeeper in the country.

"Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan is doing well and we've watched him for some months and he has been consistent with his performance," he told Nhyira FM.

"I agree with those who say he is the best in the country,' he added.

The Black Stars 'B' head coach also called on the supporters of Asante Kotoko to exercise patience with Songne Yacouba.

The Burkinabe import is yet to find the back of the net.

"Songne Yacouba must be commended for his two-assist he did in their game against Zesco United FC rather than single him out for not scoring.

"It's a win we want and we got, so what problem again? he quizzed.

"We should not let the boy loose confidence," he added.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted by Nkana FC on Sunday in the third group game.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

