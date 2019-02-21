Home | News | Genuine dollar demand by businesses cause of cedi’s fast depreciation – ACI

Genuine dollar demand by businesses cause of cedi’s fast depreciation – ACI

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Kofi Asare PianimKofi Asare Pianim, President,Financial Markets Association

Financial Markets Association (ACI Ghana) says the current pressure on the local currency is backed by real demand by businesses.

The President of ACI Ghana, Kofi Asare Pianim has also rejected reports that the current pressures on the cedi are mainly due to activities of speculators.

The local currency has witnessed some serious depreciation over the past months trading currently around GH¢5.35 to a dollar.

There have been suggestions that the development was as a result of the businesses betting on the currency resulting in this challenge, but Mr Pianim insists that it is not the situation on the ground.

“You cannot sell USD to somebody without documentation and that documentation will be based on a genuine need; either he’s got some CAPEX to do, either he’s got to do some importation to restock his institution; either which way, as long as we don’t produce it here, it will have to come from there,” he said.

Mr Pianim added, “Coupon payments, that’s genuine; dividend payments, that’s genuine, all of that will be supported by documents so you will not have people just buying dollars from a bank without relevant documentation.”

He spoke to JoyBusiness at the association’s maiden Annual General Meeting in Accra. The meeting brought together members and associates of ACI Ghana.

These members comprise financial market operators, currency dealers, and bank treasurers.

ACI AGM

The Annual General Meeting brought together the players to discuss industry related issues and as well make some proposals to strengthen the group.

On his part, Guest Speaker at the event who is also Head of African Markets at Conticap Switzerland, Oliver Burkey commended the Bank of Ghana for its resolve to clean the sector.

“I think that in financial markets, there have to be regulations and sometimes you can overregulate things but if there’s no regulation at all then there’s no structure and without structure, people can lose a lot of money,” he said.

The meeting also featured the unveiling of a new logo for the association. The committee responsible for the new logo noted that it was inspired by technology and rebranding of the association’s operations to give it an improved responsibility.

At the event, some committees were introduced to run affairs of the association. These comprise the Constitution Committee, Fixed Income Committee, Money Market Committee, among others.

