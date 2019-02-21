Home | News | Nigeria elections: INEC Chairman rubbishes rigging accusations

Nigeria elections: INEC Chairman rubbishes rigging accusations

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: 3news.com

Professor Mahmood YakubuProfessor Mahmood Yakubu

Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Election Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu says he is unfazed by counter-accusations from the two leading political parties that INEC intends to rig the elections for a candidate.

Following the postponement of the elections which was supposed to have taken place last Saturday, February 16, leaders of the two leading parties, PDP and the APC came out to attribute the postponement to efforts by the INEC to swing the votes.

But speaking in an exclusive interview with TV3’s Komla Klutse on Wednesday, February 20, Professor Yakubu debunked the claims by the two leading parties, stating that the INEC has no business in taking sides.

“We are rest assured that polls will open on Saturday the 23rd. What do parties exist for in a democracy in relation to the electoral commission?

“The best election is the one in which a party is declared a winner. For us, it is a responsibility, and we will face the responsibilities,” Professor Yakubu said.

He stated that the INEC is focused on organizing a free, fair and credible election.

“My assurance to the political parties is that we are going to be fair to all of them. The commission will be fair; we are not a political party. We have no candidate in the election; we will protect the integrity of the process. The election will be free and fair and the votes will count.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



SONA Today

February 21, 2019

MMDCEs Election L.I. Laid

February 21, 2019

NDC Vigilante Death: 8 More Suspects Declared Wanted

February 21, 2019

Ghana, Tunisia Strengthen Bilateral Relations

February 21, 2019

Killed NDC Man’s Family Throws Bombshell

February 21, 2019

HAWKS

February 21, 2019

I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mafias control vigilante groups, not parties – Delali

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale defends Moesha Boduong over HIV/AIDS allegations

February 20, 2019

Zoomlion is capable of partnering government to solve waste problems - Dr Agyepong

February 20, 2019

Scientists Confident GMO Will Better Lives Of Rice Farmers In Ghana

February 20, 2019

EU to boost Northern Ghana agriculture with 147m Euros

February 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!