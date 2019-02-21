NDC flagbearer race: Police ban motorbikes at election centers in Ashanti Region

Politics of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Some Presidential aspirants of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has banned the use of motorbikes at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer election centers in the region which comes off on Saturday, February 23, 2019

According to the police, no motorbike whether registered or unregistered would be allowed at the voting centers in the region and called on members of the party as well as representatives of the various candidates to adhere to the new directive.

In a statement signed by the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer ASP Godwin Ahianyo and copied to MyNewsGh.com, it stated that the regional police command has resolved to provide adequate security to ensure incident-free elections, devoid of violence and act of lawlessness.

It further stressed that, all persons who have nothing to do at the centers and are only observing the proceedings should stay at least 50 meters radius away from the centers.

The statement disclosed that police will arrest whoever is seen riding motorbike close to the polling centers while the motorbike impounded.

“Busing .of party taskforce members to polling centers shall not be entertained”, the statement further warned.

“The public is hereby cautioned that, taskforce has been formed to visit various voting centers and arrest all motorbike riders that will be found loitering around the voting centers”.

The latest directive is part of measures not to repeat the shooting incident that was recorded at the Regional Secretariat of the party on Monday leading to the death of Wasiu Iddrisu.

The deceased was shot multiple times on Monday afternoon at the party regional secretariat following bloody clashes that ensued between two alleged factions a day earlier which National Executives were in the region to resolve

Another victim, identified as Abdul Rahman, who was also shot by the gun-wielding thugs, is nursing serious wounds at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)

An ongoing meeting between some top party executives was consequently put on hold following the ensuing melee which saw some of them fleeing the scene for safety with the reverberating gunshots.