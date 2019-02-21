Home | News | Emile Short defers ruling on Ayine’s application to cross-examine past witnesses

Emile Short defers ruling on Ayine’s application to cross-examine past witnesses

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

Ayine And Delali BrempongDominic Ayine and Delali Brempong

The Justice Emile Short Commission has deferred its ruling on an application to cross-examine previous witnesses who appeared before the commission by lawyers of Delali Brempong, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate in the recently held by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Dominic Ayine, who led Delali Brempong’s legal team, said there was a need for the commission to grant their request because some of the previous witnesses presentations directly linked to their client.

But the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Emile Short deferred ruling on the request and said the commission will take a decision and will appropriately communicate it to Delali Brempong’s lawyers.

Mr. Ayine based his request on Article 282, clause 2 of the constitution saying that “we want to exercise the right to recall some of the commission witnesses who have given pieces of evidence before the commission that touches and concerns the evidence of Mr. Brempong Delali.”

But Emile Short argued that the provision did not talk about recalling witnesses however Mr. Ayine insisted that having the right to legal representation gives the right to cross-examine a witness who has already given evidence before a commission.

Ayine further challenged Justice Emile’s Short’s position that Mr. Delali’s conduct was not the subject of the commission’s work hence did not warrant the cross-examination request.

He also insisted that Mr. Brempong’s conduct was indirectly linked to the subject of the inquiry since he remains a material witness to the commission’s work.

