Home | News | Ghana bigger than NPP, NDC; end competition over violence – PNC

Ghana bigger than NPP, NDC; end competition over violence – PNC

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

Bernard Mornah Nima PoliceBernard Mornah, National Chairman of the PNC

The People’s National Congress (PNC) has called on the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to end the competition what it called “the tussle over which one reigns supreme in political vigilantism.”

The PNC said in the statement the recent acts of violence “cast a slur on the image of Ghana as a torchbearer of good governance.”

“The PNC takes the opportunity to decry the creeping trend of hooliganism and thuggery that is gradually but steadily permeating the Ghanaian political space as a result of the high patronage of vigilantism by highly placed political parties and politicians.”

The by-election violence in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency and the shooting incident at the Ashanti Regional NDC office in Kumasi that left one dead.

The PNC said, “it is sad that the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress appear to be engaged in a hasty and needless tussle as to which one of them reigns supreme in terms of political vigilantism and the accompanying consequences of violence and mayhem.”

The PNC served notice that it would not “sit aloof and watch them destroy this beautiful and peaceful country of ours. If they have nothing good to offer, they better leave the political and governance stage for the PNC to take over the running of the state in a better fashion.”

Find below the full statement

VIOLENCE HAS NO PLACE IN OUR POLITICS

In the wake of the unfortunate shooting incident that took place at the Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress during a meeting of party executives resulting in the loss of one precious life and severe injury to another, we are outraged and alarmed by the spate of lawlessness being witnessed in the country.

The PNC takes the opportunity to decry the creeping trend of hooliganism and thuggery that is gradually but steadily permeating the Ghanaian political space as a result of the high patronage of vigilantism by highly placed political parties and politicians. Indeed, the ever-growing incidence of political vigilantism cast a slur on the image of Ghana as a torchbearer of good governance, democracy and the rule of law in Sub-Saharan Africa.

We are enjoined as a party to condemn yesterday’s unfortunate incident in particular. We are calling on the relevant security agencies to step up investigations into the matter to have the perpetrators brought to book and punished accordingly to deter others from going down a similar lane. It is surprising that such an incident would occur at a time that Ghanaians are still grasping with the events of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election. It is unimaginable.

It is sad that the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress appear to be engaged in a hasty and needless tussle as to which one of them reigns supreme in terms of political vigilantism and the accompanying consequences of violence and mayhem.

The PNC is sending a strong reminder to these two political parties that Ghana is bigger than the two of them put together. As such, we wouldn’t sit aloof and watch them destroy this beautiful and peaceful country of ours. If they have nothing good to offer, they better leave the political and governance stage for the PNC to take over the running of the state in a better fashion.

It is refreshing that the police have swiftly identified the suspects involved in the shooting incident yesterday. It is a demonstration that our Police can live up to the expectations of the citizenry whenever the need be. It builds public confidence in the Police as far as curbing crime is concerned. We express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family, and we wish the injured a very speedy recovery.

Bernard Mornah

(National Chairman)

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



SONA Today

February 21, 2019

MMDCEs Election L.I. Laid

February 21, 2019

NDC Vigilante Death: 8 More Suspects Declared Wanted

February 21, 2019

Ghana, Tunisia Strengthen Bilateral Relations

February 21, 2019

Killed NDC Man’s Family Throws Bombshell

February 21, 2019

HAWKS

February 21, 2019

I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mafias control vigilante groups, not parties – Delali

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale defends Moesha Boduong over HIV/AIDS allegations

February 20, 2019

Zoomlion is capable of partnering government to solve waste problems - Dr Agyepong

February 20, 2019

Scientists Confident GMO Will Better Lives Of Rice Farmers In Ghana

February 20, 2019

EU to boost Northern Ghana agriculture with 147m Euros

February 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!