Ghana bigger than NPP, NDC; end competition over violence – PNC

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

Bernard Mornah, National Chairman of the PNC

The People’s National Congress (PNC) has called on the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to end the competition what it called “the tussle over which one reigns supreme in political vigilantism.”

The PNC said in the statement the recent acts of violence “cast a slur on the image of Ghana as a torchbearer of good governance.”

“The PNC takes the opportunity to decry the creeping trend of hooliganism and thuggery that is gradually but steadily permeating the Ghanaian political space as a result of the high patronage of vigilantism by highly placed political parties and politicians.”

The by-election violence in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency and the shooting incident at the Ashanti Regional NDC office in Kumasi that left one dead.

The PNC said, “it is sad that the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress appear to be engaged in a hasty and needless tussle as to which one of them reigns supreme in terms of political vigilantism and the accompanying consequences of violence and mayhem.”

The PNC served notice that it would not “sit aloof and watch them destroy this beautiful and peaceful country of ours. If they have nothing good to offer, they better leave the political and governance stage for the PNC to take over the running of the state in a better fashion.”

Find below the full statement

VIOLENCE HAS NO PLACE IN OUR POLITICS

In the wake of the unfortunate shooting incident that took place at the Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress during a meeting of party executives resulting in the loss of one precious life and severe injury to another, we are outraged and alarmed by the spate of lawlessness being witnessed in the country.

The PNC takes the opportunity to decry the creeping trend of hooliganism and thuggery that is gradually but steadily permeating the Ghanaian political space as a result of the high patronage of vigilantism by highly placed political parties and politicians. Indeed, the ever-growing incidence of political vigilantism cast a slur on the image of Ghana as a torchbearer of good governance, democracy and the rule of law in Sub-Saharan Africa.

We are enjoined as a party to condemn yesterday’s unfortunate incident in particular. We are calling on the relevant security agencies to step up investigations into the matter to have the perpetrators brought to book and punished accordingly to deter others from going down a similar lane. It is surprising that such an incident would occur at a time that Ghanaians are still grasping with the events of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election. It is unimaginable.

It is sad that the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress appear to be engaged in a hasty and needless tussle as to which one of them reigns supreme in terms of political vigilantism and the accompanying consequences of violence and mayhem.

The PNC is sending a strong reminder to these two political parties that Ghana is bigger than the two of them put together. As such, we wouldn’t sit aloof and watch them destroy this beautiful and peaceful country of ours. If they have nothing good to offer, they better leave the political and governance stage for the PNC to take over the running of the state in a better fashion.

It is refreshing that the police have swiftly identified the suspects involved in the shooting incident yesterday. It is a demonstration that our Police can live up to the expectations of the citizenry whenever the need be. It builds public confidence in the Police as far as curbing crime is concerned. We express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family, and we wish the injured a very speedy recovery.

Bernard Mornah

(National Chairman)