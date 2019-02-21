Akufo-Addo delivers SONA today

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, Thursday, 21st February 2019 deliver the State of the Nation Address before Parliament.

The event is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution which requires the president to brief parliament about the country’s state of affairs.

Mr Akufo-Addo is expected to use the opportunity to make policy statements on diverse sectors of the economy.

He is expected to especially talk about the state of insecurity in the country which includes vigilantism, kidnappings and armed robberies.

He is also expected to touch on other sectors such as health, sports, economy, job creation and restore hope to the business community both at home and abroad.