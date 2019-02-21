Local businesses relish networking opportunities with diaspora

Business News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

File photo

Potential Ghanaian businessmen and investors in the diaspora are set to partner with local business communities and government institutions in the Sankofa Back Home expo business events scheduled to take place in some selected cities this year.

This initiative is encouraging and thereby gives heads up for local business communities and entrepreneurs who wish to invest in their respective communities to start looking for international business partners – who are Ghanaians themselves, to begin the project.

The organizers of the business expos have lined up three major cities as venues where the events will be held this year. They are New York City in the United States of America – August 2019; London, United Kingdom – September 2019 and Vienna, Austria; whose date is yet to be determined and finalized.

The Ministries of Business Development, Local Government and Rural Development and other ministries together with some key government institutions have already shown interest in the project with regards to its modalities which intend to invest and create job opportunities, most importantly in the rural parts of the country.

It is expected that the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA’s) would be the main drivers of the project at the various district levels, by creating attractive business operating environments, facilitating the expected investments and crucially, identifying possible locally based investment partners.

The project is being spearheaded by Praxis Africa Strategic Group, an economic development partner, which seeks to woo and recruit successful Ghanaians in the diaspora to return home to invest in key sectors of the economy, thereby creating job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth.

The event seeks to share innovation, promote progress and foster cooperation among successful Ghanaians in the diaspora together with their representatives in Ghanaian communities, government institutions and companies to network and draft a plan for investment opportunities in the local and district parts of the country.

This project is encouraging in the sense that business opportunities emanating from events such as this project would largely benefit people in the local towns.