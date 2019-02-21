Home | News | Local businesses relish networking opportunities with diaspora

Local businesses relish networking opportunities with diaspora

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

Local Business 696x412File photo

Potential Ghanaian businessmen and investors in the diaspora are set to partner with local business communities and government institutions in the Sankofa Back Home expo business events scheduled to take place in some selected cities this year.

This initiative is encouraging and thereby gives heads up for local business communities and entrepreneurs who wish to invest in their respective communities to start looking for international business partners – who are Ghanaians themselves, to begin the project.

The organizers of the business expos have lined up three major cities as venues where the events will be held this year. They are New York City in the United States of America – August 2019; London, United Kingdom – September 2019 and Vienna, Austria; whose date is yet to be determined and finalized.

The Ministries of Business Development, Local Government and Rural Development and other ministries together with some key government institutions have already shown interest in the project with regards to its modalities which intend to invest and create job opportunities, most importantly in the rural parts of the country.

It is expected that the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA’s) would be the main drivers of the project at the various district levels, by creating attractive business operating environments, facilitating the expected investments and crucially, identifying possible locally based investment partners.

The project is being spearheaded by Praxis Africa Strategic Group, an economic development partner, which seeks to woo and recruit successful Ghanaians in the diaspora to return home to invest in key sectors of the economy, thereby creating job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth.

The event seeks to share innovation, promote progress and foster cooperation among successful Ghanaians in the diaspora together with their representatives in Ghanaian communities, government institutions and companies to network and draft a plan for investment opportunities in the local and district parts of the country.

This project is encouraging in the sense that business opportunities emanating from events such as this project would largely benefit people in the local towns.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



SONA Today

February 21, 2019

MMDCEs Election L.I. Laid

February 21, 2019

NDC Vigilante Death: 8 More Suspects Declared Wanted

February 21, 2019

Ghana, Tunisia Strengthen Bilateral Relations

February 21, 2019

Killed NDC Man’s Family Throws Bombshell

February 21, 2019

HAWKS

February 21, 2019

I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mafias control vigilante groups, not parties – Delali

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale defends Moesha Boduong over HIV/AIDS allegations

February 20, 2019

Zoomlion is capable of partnering government to solve waste problems - Dr Agyepong

February 20, 2019

Scientists Confident GMO Will Better Lives Of Rice Farmers In Ghana

February 20, 2019

Yara Ghana’s new fertiliser terminal for West Africa launched

February 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!