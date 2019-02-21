Yara Ghana to opens new fertiliser terminal and blending facility

Business News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Danquah Addo-Yobo, Managing Director of Yara Ghana

As part of its commitment to the development of the agricultural sector in Ghana, Yara International ASA has invested over US$15 million into a new fertilizer terminal and blending facility in Tema.

This terminal, with a storage capacity of over 50,000 tonnes and blending and bagging production rate of over 100 tonnes per hour, will facilitate the ready supply and availability of our premium crop nutrition solutions to Ghanaian farmers, enabling them to enhance their productivity and livelihoods.

The new Terminal will be formally opened on the February 20, 2019 with an inauguration ceremony.

With the increasing recognition of Ghana as a hub for trade and investment in the West Africa Sub Region and the African continent in general, the new terminal opens several opportunities to the country, Managing Director of Yara Ghana, Mr Danquah Addo-Yobo believes.

“This terminal facility will make Ghana a hub for the supply of fertilizer inputs within the sub region and contribute to employment and revenue generation to the State” he stated.

He noted that though wholly financed by Yara, the timing of the completion and inauguration of this facility also fits in the government’s programme of 1D1F for the country.

It will also strongly position Yara Ghana to support the Ministry of Food and Agriculture‘s Planting for Food and Jobs initiative through the timely supply and ready availability of fertilizer products for the farming community he noted

“This goes to show Yara Ghana’s commitment to support government in its drive to develop the agricultural sector and the country as a whole” he added.

Yara Ghana Limited is a member of Yara International ASA which is a Norwegian corporation and one of the largest mineral fertilizer companies in the world with a long presence in Africa and strong commitment to contribute to rural development, agricultural growth and professionalization, making agriculture attractive to the youth.

Yara’s knowledge, products and solutions grow farmers’ and industrial customers’ businesses profitably and responsibly, while nurturing and protecting the earth’s resources, food and environment.

Our fertilizers, crop nutrition programs and technologies increase yields, improve product quality and reduce the environmental impact of agricultural practices. We foster a culture that promotes the safety of our employees, contractors and societies.