Home | News | Yara Ghana to opens new fertiliser terminal and blending facility

Yara Ghana to opens new fertiliser terminal and blending facility

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

Danquah Addo Yobo YaraDanquah Addo-Yobo, Managing Director of Yara Ghana

As part of its commitment to the development of the agricultural sector in Ghana, Yara International ASA has invested over US$15 million into a new fertilizer terminal and blending facility in Tema.

This terminal, with a storage capacity of over 50,000 tonnes and blending and bagging production rate of over 100 tonnes per hour, will facilitate the ready supply and availability of our premium crop nutrition solutions to Ghanaian farmers, enabling them to enhance their productivity and livelihoods.

The new Terminal will be formally opened on the February 20, 2019 with an inauguration ceremony.

With the increasing recognition of Ghana as a hub for trade and investment in the West Africa Sub Region and the African continent in general, the new terminal opens several opportunities to the country, Managing Director of Yara Ghana, Mr Danquah Addo-Yobo believes.

“This terminal facility will make Ghana a hub for the supply of fertilizer inputs within the sub region and contribute to employment and revenue generation to the State” he stated.

He noted that though wholly financed by Yara, the timing of the completion and inauguration of this facility also fits in the government’s programme of 1D1F for the country.

It will also strongly position Yara Ghana to support the Ministry of Food and Agriculture‘s Planting for Food and Jobs initiative through the timely supply and ready availability of fertilizer products for the farming community he noted

“This goes to show Yara Ghana’s commitment to support government in its drive to develop the agricultural sector and the country as a whole” he added.

Yara Ghana Limited is a member of Yara International ASA which is a Norwegian corporation and one of the largest mineral fertilizer companies in the world with a long presence in Africa and strong commitment to contribute to rural development, agricultural growth and professionalization, making agriculture attractive to the youth.

Yara’s knowledge, products and solutions grow farmers’ and industrial customers’ businesses profitably and responsibly, while nurturing and protecting the earth’s resources, food and environment.

Our fertilizers, crop nutrition programs and technologies increase yields, improve product quality and reduce the environmental impact of agricultural practices. We foster a culture that promotes the safety of our employees, contractors and societies.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



SONA Today

February 21, 2019

MMDCEs Election L.I. Laid

February 21, 2019

NDC Vigilante Death: 8 More Suspects Declared Wanted

February 21, 2019

Ghana, Tunisia Strengthen Bilateral Relations

February 21, 2019

Killed NDC Man’s Family Throws Bombshell

February 21, 2019

HAWKS

February 21, 2019

I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mafias control vigilante groups, not parties – Delali

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale defends Moesha Boduong over HIV/AIDS allegations

February 20, 2019

Zoomlion is capable of partnering government to solve waste problems - Dr Agyepong

February 20, 2019

Scientists Confident GMO Will Better Lives Of Rice Farmers In Ghana

February 20, 2019

Yara Ghana’s new fertiliser terminal for West Africa launched

February 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!