President Akufo-Addo to deliver SONA

Dan Soko

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo renders to Ghanaians on Thursday accounts on the performance of his government towards the attainment of a prosperous and self-reliant country.

The President who would be delivering his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament, is expected to inform the nation on the extent to which Governments vision and set targets had been achieved.

The SONA would most likely focus on macroeconomic performance in the past year, socio-economic stability and the outlook for 2019.

He would be expected also to address the vexed issue of security, the employment situation, and the interventions by government to develop and transform the country.

President Akufo-Addo during his second presentation of the SONA to Parliament last year gave an upbeat assessment of his government, assuring that country was on the right path for economic prosperity.

The President's vision is to create an optimistic self-confident and prosperous nation, and he is of the belief that that would be achieved through the creation and exploitation of the country’s human and natural resources and operating within a democratic, open and fair society in which mutual trust and economic opportunities existed for all.

He has said that the vision was informed by the need to establish a strong economy that created opportunities, inspired people to start businesses; expand ongoing businesses which would lead to the creation of jobs for all to help increase growth and higher income, adding that he was committed to investing in people by improving access to quality education, healthcare and affordable housing.

The President would use the occasion to outline progress made in the implementation of flagship projects, including the Free Senior High School education policy; the One-district, One-factory; One-village, One-dam; Planting for Food and Jobs Programme and the One-onstituency, One Million Dollars Policy.

He would harp on the economic strides attained by the Government, based on the gains made through the prudent policies of its economic management team.

Many Ghanaians are expectant that the address the issues of education, healthcare, security, the banking sector reforms and particularly measures to tackle high import duties and reining in the increasing forex rate.

The SONA is a Constitutional requirement that enjoins the President, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of Parliament, deliver a message on the state of the nation.

GNA

