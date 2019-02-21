President Akufo-Addo to deliver SONA

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - President Nana Addo
Dankwa Akufo-Addo renders to Ghanaians on Thursday accounts on the performance
of his government towards the attainment of a prosperous and self-reliant
country.
The President who would be delivering his
third State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament, is expected to inform
the nation on the extent to which Governments vision and set targets had been
achieved.
The SONA would most likely focus on macroeconomic
performance in the past year, socio-economic stability and the outlook for
2019.
He would be expected also to address the vexed
issue of security, the employment situation, and the interventions by
government to develop and transform the country.
President Akufo-Addo during his second
presentation of the SONA to Parliament last year gave an upbeat assessment of
his government, assuring that country was on the right path for economic
prosperity.
The President's vision is to create an
optimistic self-confident and prosperous nation, and he is of the belief that
that would be achieved through the creation and exploitation of the country’s
human and natural resources and operating within a democratic, open and fair
society in which mutual trust and economic opportunities existed for all.
He has said that the vision was informed by
the need to establish a strong economy that created opportunities, inspired
people to start businesses; expand ongoing businesses which would lead to the
creation of jobs for all to help increase growth and higher income, adding that
he was committed to investing in people by improving access to quality
education, healthcare and affordable housing.
The President would use the occasion to
outline progress made in the implementation of flagship projects, including the
Free Senior High School education policy; the One-district, One-factory;
One-village, One-dam; Planting for Food and Jobs Programme and the
One-onstituency, One Million Dollars Policy.
He would harp on the economic strides attained
by the Government, based on the gains made through the prudent policies of its
economic management team.
Many Ghanaians are expectant that the address
the issues of education, healthcare, security, the banking sector reforms and particularly
measures to tackle high import duties and reining in the increasing forex rate.
The SONA is a Constitutional requirement that
enjoins the President, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and
before the dissolution of Parliament, deliver a message on the state of the
nation.
GNA
