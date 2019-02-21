Group Demands Publication Of Alavanyo Committee Report

The Alavanyo Youth Association is calling on the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa to make public the findings of the committee he set up to investigate the January 13, 2018 shootout between the youth of Alavanyo and a joint Police – Militarily Unit in Alavanyo Dzogbedze. The group says they want the report published by February 27 or they will advise themselves.

The police who said they were tracing a stockpile of weapons in Dzogbedze clashed with the youth and allegedly shot and killed two on the spot.

The youth have debunked the claim saying the police came to the area in pursuit of some marijuana businesses between some Alavanyo youth and a police officer based in Ashaiman.

At the peak of the troubles, the IGP transferred the then Volta Regional Commander of Police, Francis Ebenezer Doku alongside the staff officer Maister Klay to Special Duties and Gambaga District command respectively with immediate effect.

In a statement read on their behalf by Wisdom Amlado, the Alavanyo Youth association is giving the Volta Regional Minister up to February 27 to make public the findings of his committee which investigated the happenings in Alavanyo or face their wrath.

The committee which was chaired by Major Edward Sarpong Appiah, the Commander Rear of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, presented its findings to the Volta Regional Security Council on January 24.

The Volta Regional Minister promised to follow duly, the recommendations of the committee and sanction any persons found guilty.

The Alavanyo youth association says it has “been calm and compliant with the fact-finding committee throughout its work and deserves to know what its findings are even if it incriminates the big fishes”.

Source: citinewsroom.com