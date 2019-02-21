Home | News | Ghanaian SME's Exposed To Cyber Security Threat

Ghanaian SME's Exposed To Cyber Security Threat

Dan Soko

A cybersecurity expert is warning that most of the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the country are exposed more to cybersecurity threats.

According to Managing Partner of ICT solutions Provider, Delta3 International, Del Aden the SME sector has become a primary target for hackers as their security systems are seen as the weak link in the supply chain.

Del Aden spoke to JoyBusiness at the media launch of the maiden Ghana InfoSec and Information Technology (IT) Leaders Conference in Accra.

“There’s a perception that we are only small, the hackers don’t need anything from us; wrong because we think the data gathered shows that hackers actually love attacking small businesses,” he said.

Mr. Aden added, “Because they know that small businesses don’t have the funding to put up a whole lot of control measures so they perceive small businesses as softer spot.”

He called for government’s intervention by way of providing resources to protect small businesses.

“There’s further education needed for small business owners; they have a lot of challenges already trying to run their businesses; the government together with the wider community should do more to provide that awareness, education, and training for small businesses in Ghana,” he said.

About the conference

The first Ghana InfoSec and Information Technology (IT) Leaders Conference slated for March 28 this year seeks to bring together business leaders to meet with thought leaders and decision makers in IT and Cyber Security to foster collaboration and partnership towards the country’s fight against cyber-related crimes and attacks.

Delta 3 International Ltd., a United Kingdom (UK) based Information Security and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider is working with leading IT industry experts to organize the conference.

The event would be on the theme, “Mitigating Cyber Risks through Effective Leadership.”

Source: JoyBusiness

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



SONA Today

February 21, 2019

MMDCEs Election L.I. Laid

February 21, 2019

NDC Vigilante Death: 8 More Suspects Declared Wanted

February 21, 2019

Ghana, Tunisia Strengthen Bilateral Relations

February 21, 2019

Killed NDC Man’s Family Throws Bombshell

February 21, 2019

HAWKS

February 21, 2019

I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mafias control vigilante groups, not parties – Delali

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale defends Moesha Boduong over HIV/AIDS allegations

February 20, 2019

Zoomlion is capable of partnering government to solve waste problems - Dr Agyepong

February 20, 2019

Scientists Confident GMO Will Better Lives Of Rice Farmers In Ghana

February 20, 2019

Yara Ghana’s new fertiliser terminal for West Africa launched

February 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!