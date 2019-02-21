Home | News | 'Cojones' Celebration Came From The Heart - Simeone

'Cojones' Celebration Came From The Heart - Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has apologised for any offence caused by his celebrations against Juventus, but said: "I did it from the heart."

Simeone turned towards fans and grabbed his crotch after Jose Maria Gimenez opened the scoring in a 2-0 win.

"It's not a nice gesture, I admit, but I felt the need to do it," he said.

"I did it as a player at Lazio and I did it again to show our fans that we have cojones. I can only apologise if anyone was offended."

Gimenez's fellow central defender Diego Godin added the second goal five minutes later to put Atletico in charge of the Champions League last-16 tie.

The Spanish side have kept a clean sheet in all three of their Champions League games against Juve, who need to score at least twice in Turin on 12 March.

"It wasn't aimed at the other team, I was turning towards our own supporters," Simeone said.

"There are many things that can be won in football, but what will always remain are the memories of playing in a competitive team and that is the most healthy and beautiful thing that can happen to an athlete."

Atletico have never won the Champions League and have lost two finals and a semi-final to rivals Real Madrid in the past six years.

