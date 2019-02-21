Poor communication flow is NC’s bane, Says Kurt Okraku

The executive chairman of Dreams Football Club, Mr Kurt Okraku, has cited inadequate flow of communication from the Normalisation Committee (NC) to club administrators as the main issue which has undermined an otherwise healthy relationship between the two bodies.

“I think as club administrators, individually and collectively, we have been trying to reach out to the NC since it was established, but it’s not been easy,” Mr Okraku disclosed during an exclusive interview with Graphic Sports Online in Accra on Tuesday, February 19.

Expressing concern about the situation, he noted: “I think primarily their (NC) challenge has been lack of proactive communication with the key stakeholders.

That is the bottom line; they should also be very focused on their core mandate to be able to deliver. I do not think there is any football club administrator who does not want our industry to be normalised to bring back the operation of football which we all love and crave for, but when people are not communicating enough with the key stakeholders it becomes a problem.”

On what should be done to bridge the communication gap between the NC and club administrators to enhance accelerated development of football in Ghana, Mr Okraku said:

“I am a direct investor in the game. I own four football clubs in this country: Dreams FC, Still Believe, In God We Trust and Dreams Tamale. I am a direct and a big investor in the game, so I deserve to know every detail of what lies ahead of me. I think that is the biggest problem; once they see this as a problem I am sure they will find a solution.”

“To be honest, I think we must all understand that it is our industry. We belong to the industry and there is nothing that can be done without the key stakeholders of the industry. Once this understanding is clear, I am sure we would not have any more problems,” he stressed.

According to Mr Okraku, shortly after the NC was established, he personally supported them, hoping that they would streamline the operations of football in Ghana and place it at a higher level to become the envy of the present and future generations, but without addressing the key challenge confronting them the NC would find it a tall order to realise its objectives.

Mr Okraku added: “Football is teamwork, regardless of the circumstances and regardless of the reason, once you fully understand that it is teamwork and you are prepared to bring people along to believe in you and trust you, there will not be any more problems.”