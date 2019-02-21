National Women's League To Start Next Month

The Normalization Committee has reached an agreement with the National Women's League clubs to start a Special Competition.

The meeting attended by owners, CEO's and representatives of the clubs met at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, to discuss the proposed Women's Normalization Competition.

The competition will kick off on March 9, 2019, at various venues.

Twelve (12) teams have been put into four groups of four for the tournament format.

The best two teams from each will advance to the quarter-final stage which will be played on a home-and-away basis.

The winners will then progress to the semi-final stage, each club is expected to register 30 players for the competition.

Participation fee ¢7,500

Quarter-finals ¢3,000

Semi-finals ¢5,000