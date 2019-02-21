Home | News | CAF CC: Yussif Chibsah Call On Kotoko To Start Picking Away Points In Group Phase

CAF CC: Yussif Chibsah Call On Kotoko To Start Picking Away Points In Group Phase

Dan Soko

Former Kotoko captain, Yussif Chibsah has urged the club to start winning away matches ahead of their clash with Nkana FC on Sunday in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors face the Nkana Red Devils in the third round of games.

Kotoko are yet to pick a point away from home after losing their opener to Al Hilal in Sudan.

With the top two sides the only sides to qualify for the quarter-finals, Chibsah reiterated the importance of picking points in away games.

"It is a league form so they just have to make sure they always get three points anytime they play at home and try to get a point or all away," he said.

"At the end of the day, the team with the highest points will qualify so winning your games is important. They have to focus on the away games and most importantly the home games because they can't afford to lose any point at home."

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Zesco United in Kumasi last Wednesday to record their first win of the group, which puts them at par with the rest of the teams in the pool.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

