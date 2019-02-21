Dwamena Bid Boateng Farewell After Completing China Move

Ghana forward, Raphael Dwamena has wished Emmanuel Boateng the best of luck after completing Dalian Yifang move in a €11 million deal.

On Wednesday, Levante confirmed the transfer of the striker to Dalian Yifang but could not disclose the exact figures involved in the deal.

Boateng made 50 first-team appearances for Levante across La Liga and the Copa del Rey, scoring eight times.