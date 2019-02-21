Partey Excels As Atletico Madrid Stun Juventus

Thomas Partey was in action for Atletico Madrid in their 2-0 victory over Juventus in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday night at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The Ghanaian midfielder started the game but had to make way for Lemar on the 61st minute.

He was, however, booked on the 45th minute for a tackle.

The hosts were denied a penalty and an Alvaro Morata goal by the video assistant referee before they opened the scoring.

Giménez opened the scoring for Diego Semione’s side on the 78th minute before Diego Godín struck on the 83rd minute to wrap up victory for Atletico Madrid.

Striker Costa and midfielder Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid and Juve left-back Alex Sandro will all miss the second leg on Tuesday, 12 March after picking up their third bookings of the tournament.