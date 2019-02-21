Former Zambian FA Boss Kalusha Bwalya Resumes CAF Duty

Former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Kalusha Bwalya has resumed his duties with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after world football governing body Fifa lifted his two-year ban on appeal.

This means that Kalusha remains a CAF Executive Committee member until his tenure expires this year.

Before the ban last year, Kalusha was President of the CAF Technical and Development Committee, now headed by Tanzanian Leodegar Tenga.

However, there are two vacancies, of which any could be filled by Kalusha at the discretion of the Caf President, available on the Organising Committee of African Nations Championship and the CAF Emergency Committee, both recently vacated by Liberian Hassan Musa Bility.

The ban from all football activities for violation of Articles 16 (Confidentiality) and 20 (Giving and accepting of gifts and other benefits) of the Fifa Ethics Code had led to Kalusha’s position on the Caf Executive Committee being frozen, pending appeal.

Following a successful appeal, Kalusha is set to resume normal business as a member of the CAF Executive Committee when the next meeting takes place.