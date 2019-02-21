Home | News | CAF CC: Akunnor Optimistic Of Win Against Nkana On Sunday

CAF CC: Akunnor Optimistic Of Win Against Nkana On Sunday

Dan Soko
Kotoko coach, CK Akunnor believes their game against Nkana FC will be difficult but optimistic his players have the requisite quality to overcome the home side on Sunday.

The Zambian champions will welcome the Reds to the Nkana Sports Stadium in Kitwe on Sunday.

Despite looking shaky in away matches, the former Dreams FC and Ashgold gaffer believe his side have the quality to stand against Nkana on Sunday.

"The players are motivated and are determined ahead of the game on Sunday," he told Asempa FM.

"It is a difficult encounter but I am sure the players can do something great on Sunday.

"If you want to secure to the knockout stage, you need to win your aways matches to boost your qualification. Winning at home is good but away win in this competition is very important," he added.

After two matches played, Kotoko are occupying the third position with three points.

Kotoko left the shores of the country on Wednesday with 18 man squad.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

