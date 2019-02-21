Home | News | Total Petroleum Ghana donates to Mephibosheth training center

Total Petroleum Ghana donates to Mephibosheth training center

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: Total Ghana

Total Ghana Donates To Mephibosheth Training CenterThe donation was made on 15th February 2019

Total Petroleum Ghana, a leading oil marketing company in the country, has made a donation to the Mephibosheth Training Center for the physically-challenged at Gomoa Ankamu in the Central Region.

The donation which was made on 15th February 2019, was in line with the company’s annual CSR initiative championed by staff. According to the Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Charlotte Someah Kwaw, the gesture ties in with the bigger quota of the company towards the development of the youth and support of the vulnerable in society.

She added that the company attaches great importance to building the youth and thus have institutionalized programs like Total Young Graduate Programme, Financial Aid for tertiary students and the Startupper of the Year by Total Challenge among others.

‘We donated some items to Mephibosheth Training Center last year during Valentine’s Day and we decided to continue to support them again this year with toiletries, food items and clothing to ease the lives of the kids and give them the basic support to facilitate their education.’

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

