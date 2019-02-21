Home | News | Tullow Ghana deepens its local content agenda through maiden mentorship program

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Tullow Oil LogoKweku Awotwi congratulated all mentees who graduated from the Mentoring Programme

Tullow Ghana is intensifying its priority on local content in the upstream oil and gas sector.

To this end, the oil firm in its maiden HR mentoring program graduated 24 Human Resource professionals in a high impact capacity building project.

The Program Director, HR and Business Services at Tullow Ghana, Irene Asare told JoyBusiness her outfit will be investing heavily in human resource to ensure Ghanaians could take up roles expatriates occupy.

“A major part of our legacy as professionals is to contribute to the development of the capacities of those who bear the mantle and carry on after us. The opportunity to not only impart knowledge but also to acquire the same is an important part in the development of every human being whether personally or professionally,” she stated.

Being partners to the mentorship program, President of the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP), Edward Kwarpong, and expressed confidence in this initiative.

“We recognize the significance of mentoring in achieving positive career and personal development, this the institutionalization of this all-important HR mentoring program. We need more of such programs to make HR professionals highly specialized,” he stated.

On his part, Managing Director of Tullow Ghana Ltd, Kweku Awotwi congratulated all mentees who graduated from the Mentoring Programme.

According to him, “this program finds expression in Tullow’s support to Ghana’s education system and human resource management”.

In all, 24 mentees graduated from the maiden mentorship program with awards issued to outstanding mentees.

