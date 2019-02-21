Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson hails 'fantastic' Schlupp

Sports News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: footballghana.com

Sclupp has scored 5 goals this season

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has lauded Jeffrey Schlupp after his opening goal against Doncaster Rovers helped secure Crystal Palace's passage to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Ghanian left-back scored in last weekend's win over Fulham in the Premier League and followed that up with an accomplished performance on the weekend.

"He's been fantastic this season, especially these last games," the manager told BBC Sport.

"It was another important goal, his fifth and that's not bad coming from midfield, playing in a position where he has to do a lot of defending.

"It was a cracking goal, to run from two yards in your own half, hold the ball that long, hold off challenges then strike it as well as he did was a great start for us."