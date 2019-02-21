Home | News | CAFCC: Charles Taylor commends Kotoko, urges supporters to be calm on Yacouba

CAFCC: Charles Taylor commends Kotoko, urges supporters to be calm on Yacouba

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: primenewsghana.com

Charles Taylor New Photo.jpegFormer Asante Kotoko forward, Charles Taylor

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Charles Taylor has commended the team for their impressive performance in the on-going Total CAF Confederation Cup and has urged the fans to have patience for the embattled Songne Yacouba.

The Porcupine Warriors play as guest to Zambian side Nkana FC in their next group game at the Nkana Sports Stadium in Kitwe on Sunday, February 24 at 1:00 PM local time.

The one time Kotoko poster boy commended the team and also suggested to the management and the coaching staff to keep hold of the current squad in order to be successful on the continent in the years to come.

"Kotoko is really doing well in the CAF Confederation Cup campaign looking at the current state of football in the Country", Taylor told Ashh FM in Kumasi.

"This current Kotoko players would be very good if the management and the technical team are able to groom them for a year"

Ahead of their next game with Zambian club Nkana FC in the third matchday of the group stage, Charles Taylor advised the Porcupines to stay focused defensibly if they must progress in the competition.

The defense led by captain Amos Frimpong have conceded six goals so far in the campaign, three in away fixtures and three at home.

"The defenders are good but they do not have timing so the Coaches must talk to them....they always want to use their strength on the opposing strikers and when it happens like that, they lose concentration on the field"

He also jumped to the defense of embattled striker Songne Yacouba over his goal drought.

The 26-year old is on a goal drought as he has failed to score in seven competitive games for the Porcupine Warriors.

His recent form has been remarkable concerning his creativity in the final third of the pitch but lack of goals seems to be putting him under intense pressure but Taylor charges fans to be calm on the Burkinabe import and believes he is playing better than Barcelona's Luis Suarez.

"Songne Yacouba is a very good player so we must be calm on him because his contribution is really felt in the Kotoko team... I can say Songne Yacouba is playing better than Luis Suarez currently though he isn't scoring"

"Kotoko players must do away with fear and have a winning mentality in all their games, the players must put fears in opposing teams in their home games and also try to win some of the away games"

"I trust these Kotoko players and I know they will make their supporters and Ghana proud in the CAF Confederation Cup"

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

